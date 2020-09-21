Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-DeChambeau reaches turn at U.S. Open with one-shot lead

Bryson DeChambeau moved into position to secure a first major title as he reached the turn in the final round of the U.S. Open in the driver's seat fresh of an eagle that gave him a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff on Sunday. World number nine DeChambeau offset a birdie at the par-four fourth with a bogey at the eighth but then hit a perfectly-paced 40-foot eagle putt at the ninth to reach the turn at two-under 33 and five under on the week at a challenging Winged Foot.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 01:32 IST
Golf-DeChambeau reaches turn at U.S. Open with one-shot lead

Bryson DeChambeau moved into position to secure a first major title as he reached the turn in the final round of the U.S. Open in the driver's seat fresh of an eagle that gave him a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff on Sunday.

World number nine DeChambeau offset a birdie at the par-four fourth with a bogey at the eighth but then hit a perfectly-paced 40-foot eagle putt at the ninth to reach the turn at two-under 33 and five under on the week at a challenging Winged Foot. Overnight leader Wolff, appearing in his first U.S. Open, began the final round with a two-shot cushion but relinquished his lead after bogeys at the third and fifth holes.

Wolff then made a bogey at the eighth but bounced back in style and kept the pressure on playing partner DeChambeau with a 10-foot eagle of his own at the ninth. The 21-year-old Wolff, playing in only his second major, is looking to become the first player to win the U.S. Open on his tournament debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913.

World number seven Xander Schauffele and playing partner Harris English (through 11), who double-bogeyed the first hole after losing his tee shot, were lurking five shots behind DeChambeau. So tough were the scoring conditions at Winged Foot that DeChambeau was the only player under par for the final round.

The U.S. Open was originally scheduled for mid-June but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played in September for the first time since 1913. The tournament is being held without fans and is the first of six majors that will be held over the next 10 months.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ramirez, Carrasco power Indians past Tigers

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs and Carlos Carrasco tossed seven shutout innings to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a four-game series in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland 29-24 won three of the fo...

49ers overcome injuries in 31-13 win over Jets

The San Francisco 49ers overcame injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa with a stellar defensive effort Sunday afternoon, limiting the host New York Jets to just two field goals before a meaningless late touchdown in a 31-13 shellacking....

Family, work and opera filled Ginsburg's final summer

She was seeing family. She was exercising. She was listening to opera. She was doing the work of the court. She even officiated at a wedding. Thats how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent the weeks before her death Friday at 87. Those who had...

Sudan to discuss removal from US terrorism list in UAE

Sudanese officials will discuss the removal of their country from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terror with U.S. officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, the ruling council said on Sunday.Sudans transitional govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020