Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wright, Acuna power Braves in shutout of Mets

It was the Braves' ninth homer of the three-game series but just the fourth allowed by Porcello this year - all given up over his last four starts. d'Arnaud stroked a two-out, two-run double to right against Jeurys Familia in the eighth to make it 3-0.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:02 IST
Wright, Acuna power Braves in shutout of Mets
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

Kyle Wright turned in his best career start and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered and drove in four runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 7-0 victory over the host New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Wright, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout for the National League East-leading Braves (31-22), who won seven of 10 in the season series versus the Mets (24-29).

In his seventh start this season, Wright (2-4) retired 19 of 20 batters he faced in 6 1/3 outstanding innings. He surrendered just a two-out double to Wilson Ramos in the third inning and a one-walk to J.D. Davis in the seventh that chased him. Acuna homered, doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch while scoring three times. Travis d'Arnaud had two hits and continued to torment his old club, improving to 11-for-24 with 11 RBIs against New York this season.

The final meeting between the two NL East rivals shaped up as an unlikely right-handed pitchers' duel between a pair of struggling hurlers -- Wright and New York's Rick Porcello. The outing marked the first time in his career that Wright - the No. 5 overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2017 draft - pitched into the seventh inning. He walked one and struck out six.

Porcello (1-6), making his 350th career start, allowed just one hit and struck out five in his first time through the Braves' order. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings. Acuna broke the scoreless tie in the sixth when he sliced a one-out solo shot to right field for his 13th homer this season. It was the Braves' ninth homer of the three-game series but just the fourth allowed by Porcello this year - all given up over his last four starts.

d'Arnaud stroked a two-out, two-run double to right against Jeurys Familia in the eighth to make it 3-0. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Acuna lashed a three-run double for a 6-0 lead, and Marcell Ozuna doubled in a run.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fenway Park intruder interrupts Yankees-Red Sox game

Fenway Parks first fan of the season was an unwelcome visitor. Sunday afternoons game between the Boston Red Sox and rival New York Yankees was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the eighth inning after an intruder somehow gained ac...

Panthers RB McCaffrey injured vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Sundays 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Matt Rhule said. McCaffrey appeared to injure his right ankle while complet...

Broncos QB Lock awaits tests on injured shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will undergo an MRI exam on his right passing shoulder after sustaining a game-ending injury early in Sundays contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN, Lock suffered a sprained AC joint...

Bahrain says foiled 'terrorist attack' backed by Iran in early 2020

Bahrains interior ministry said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack early this year that was backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The statement confirmed earlier media reports about an alleged planned attack and added a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020