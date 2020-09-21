Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prescott leads Cowboys' wild comeback over Falcons

The kick rolled slowly, giving the Falcons plenty of time to recover before it went 10 yards, but Atlanta didn't make a play for the ball and as soon as it hit the 10-yard mark, C.J. Goodwin jumped on it to give Dallas the ball. Prescott's 24-yard pass to rookie CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the drive put the Cowboys in field-goal position and four plays later Zuerlein split the uprights.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:34 IST
Prescott leads Cowboys' wild comeback over Falcons

Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and a touchdown and ran for three scores and the Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable comeback with a 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Greg Zuerlein's 46-yard field goal on the game's final play completed a wild comeback after the Cowboys trailed by 20 points in the first half, by 15 in the fourth quarter and by nine with two minutes left.

But the Cowboys scored with 1:49 left to pull within two, then recovered an onside kick to give them one more chance to complete the rally. The kick rolled slowly, giving the Falcons plenty of time to recover before it went 10 yards, but Atlanta didn't make a play for the ball and as soon as it hit the 10-yard mark, C.J. Goodwin jumped on it to give Dallas the ball.

Prescott's 24-yard pass to rookie CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the drive put the Cowboys in field-goal position and four plays later Zuerlein split the uprights. Lamb had six catches for 106 yards and Amari Cooper added 100 yards on six receptions. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas (1-1) avoided their first 0-2 start since 2010. Atlanta is 0-2 for the first time since 2007. It was Prescott's third-highest passing output of his career.

It was a crushing loss for the Falcons, who jumped ahead 20-0 in the first quarter and had several chances in the second half to put the game away. Atlanta linebacker Foye Oluokun forced three Dallas fumbles in the first quarter, each turnover leading to points.

Oluokun, who later in the first half suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the rest of the game, became the first player with three forced fumbles in a quarter since Green Bay's Vonnie Holliday in 2002. The Falcons' Matt Ryan threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores.

Dallas had not allowed 39 or more points since early in the 2017 season and hadn't allowed that many at home since a 2015 loss to Atlanta. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fenway Park intruder interrupts Yankees-Red Sox game

Fenway Parks first fan of the season was an unwelcome visitor. Sunday afternoons game between the Boston Red Sox and rival New York Yankees was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the eighth inning after an intruder somehow gained ac...

Panthers RB McCaffrey injured vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Sundays 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Matt Rhule said. McCaffrey appeared to injure his right ankle while complet...

Broncos QB Lock awaits tests on injured shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will undergo an MRI exam on his right passing shoulder after sustaining a game-ending injury early in Sundays contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN, Lock suffered a sprained AC joint...

Bahrain says foiled 'terrorist attack' backed by Iran in early 2020

Bahrains interior ministry said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack early this year that was backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The statement confirmed earlier media reports about an alleged planned attack and added a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020