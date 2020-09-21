Prescott leads Cowboys' wild comeback over Falcons

Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and a touchdown and ran for three scores and the Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable comeback with a 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Greg Zuerlein's 46-yard field goal on the game's final play completed a wild comeback after the Cowboys trailed by 20 points in the first half, by 15 in the fourth quarter and by nine with two minutes left.

But the Cowboys scored with 1:49 left to pull within two, then recovered an onside kick to give them one more chance to complete the rally. The kick rolled slowly, giving the Falcons plenty of time to recover before it went 10 yards, but Atlanta didn't make a play for the ball and as soon as it hit the 10-yard mark, C.J. Goodwin jumped on it to give Dallas the ball.

Prescott's 24-yard pass to rookie CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the drive put the Cowboys in field-goal position and four plays later Zuerlein split the uprights. Lamb had six catches for 106 yards and Amari Cooper added 100 yards on six receptions. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas (1-1) avoided their first 0-2 start since 2010. Atlanta is 0-2 for the first time since 2007. It was Prescott's third-highest passing output of his career.

It was a crushing loss for the Falcons, who jumped ahead 20-0 in the first quarter and had several chances in the second half to put the game away. Atlanta linebacker Foye Oluokun forced three Dallas fumbles in the first quarter, each turnover leading to points.

Oluokun, who later in the first half suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the rest of the game, became the first player with three forced fumbles in a quarter since Green Bay's Vonnie Holliday in 2002. The Falcons' Matt Ryan threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 109 yards and two scores.

Dallas had not allowed 39 or more points since early in the 2017 season and hadn't allowed that many at home since a 2015 loss to Atlanta. --Field Level Media