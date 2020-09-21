Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds use walks to stroll by White Sox

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer and also had an RBI during Cincinnati's five-run fourth inning, as the host Reds took advantage of 11 walks by Chicago White Sox pitchers to win 7-3 on Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:36 IST
Reds use walks to stroll by White Sox
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer and also had an RBI during Cincinnati's five-run fourth inning, as the host Reds took advantage of 11 walks by Chicago White Sox pitchers to win 7-3 on Sunday. It took some time, but the Reds were eventually able to make Chicago starter Dylan Cease (5-3) pay for his wildness. In a strange circumstance, Cease did not allow a hit while pitching into the fourth, but walked seven and left after issuing free passes to the first three batters of his final inning -- all would score.

Tucker Barnhart and Aquino delivered RBI ground outs to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead after the barrage of walks from Cease. Three more walks from reliever Ross Detwiler put the Reds (27-27) up 3-0 and Mike Moustakas' two-run single -- the club's first hit of the day -- made it 5-0 after four innings. Chicago (34-19), which leads the AL Central, got two back in the fifth. Nick Madrigal delivered a two-out RBI infield single and Jose Abreu followed with a run-scoring double to make it 5-2. Those runs were charged to Cincinnati's Michael Lorenzen, who also allowed three hits while walking two and striking out eight over 4 2/3 innings in the start.

Aquino, however, got those runs back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth for the Reds, who have won seven of eight and three straight series while pursuing a spot in the postseason. Edwin Encarnacion hit a solo home run in the eighth inning while Madrigal and Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who have already clinched a postseason spot. However, they saw star shortstop Tim Anderson exit in the seventh inning with a reported hamstring injury.

With three walks on Sunday, Joey Votto became the Reds' all-time leader with 1,211, breaking the mark of 1,210 set by Pete Rose. Freddy Galvin had two hits for the Reds, who finished with only seven to go with the 11 free passes.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Fenway Park intruder interrupts Yankees-Red Sox game

Fenway Parks first fan of the season was an unwelcome visitor. Sunday afternoons game between the Boston Red Sox and rival New York Yankees was delayed for about 10 minutes in the top of the eighth inning after an intruder somehow gained ac...

Panthers RB McCaffrey injured vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey sustained a lower leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Sundays 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Matt Rhule said. McCaffrey appeared to injure his right ankle while complet...

Broncos QB Lock awaits tests on injured shoulder

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will undergo an MRI exam on his right passing shoulder after sustaining a game-ending injury early in Sundays contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN, Lock suffered a sprained AC joint...

Bahrain says foiled 'terrorist attack' backed by Iran in early 2020

Bahrains interior ministry said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack early this year that was backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The statement confirmed earlier media reports about an alleged planned attack and added a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020