Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis' buzzer-beating 3 lifts Lakers over Nuggets

But Jokic scored the game's next seven points, including a 3-pointer to slice the margin to 100-99 with 1:04 left. After Caldwell-Pope misfired on a shot, Jokic got the rebound, helped push the ball down the floor, then tipped a Murray miss for a 101-100 lead with 31.8 seconds left.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 08:54 IST
Davis' buzzer-beating 3 lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday near Orlando. "Special moment for a special player. Happy to be a part of it," LeBron James said of Davis' shot.

Davis, who scored the last 10 Laker points, delivered 22 of his 31 points in the second half for the Lakers, who hold a 2-0 series lead. Davis also finished with nine rebounds. "Special moment for me, special moment for the team, especially in a situation like that trying to go up 2-0 against a special team, who are great competitors and (fought) for the entire 48 minutes," Davis said of the Lakers, who played the game in their Kobe Bryant-designed "Black Mamba" jerseys. "So, to do something like in the jerseys we wore tonight makes it even more special."

James contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point third-quarter lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in 11 points, as did Danny Green. Nikola Jokic had 30 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray added 25 points and Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 off the bench.

"We lost the game but I think we played well most of the game," Jokic said. "We were down (and) we came back again, so we're going to keep our heads up until the next one." The first of Davis' two 3-pointers came with 3:03 to play and gave the Lakers a 100-92 lead. But Jokic scored the game's next seven points, including a 3-pointer to slice the margin to 100-99 with 1:04 left.

After Caldwell-Pope misfired on a shot, Jokic got the rebound, helped push the ball down the floor, then tipped a Murray miss for a 101-100 lead with 31.8 seconds left. Davis scored to give the lead back to the Lakers with 26.7 seconds remaining. Jokic's basket in the lane put Denver up 103-102 with 20.8 seconds left. Alex Caruso missed a 3-point shot with 6.9 seconds left but Green got the rebound and took another shot. That one was blocked and the ball went out of bounds, setting the Lakers up for Davis' game winner.

"It's not about making the shot," James said. "It's about having the belief with just taking it for one and living with the result." Denver coach Michael Malone tried to look at the positive side despite the crushing defeat.

"We gave ourselves a chance tonight," Malone said. "Unfortunately, Anthony Davis hit an incredible shot to kind of take that win away from us. Defensive transition was tremendous. If we can continue that, we'll continue to give ourselves a chance." Game 3 is Tuesday.

In the third, the Lakers went up 70-54 after Green's 3-pointer less than four minutes into the quarter, but the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 24-12 the rest of the quarter to pull within 82-78 heading into the fourth quarter. A 10-2 run by the Nuggets allowed them to cut the Lakers' lead to 35-33 after a Porter Jr. tip-in with 8:42 left in the second quarter. But the Lakers answered with a 20-7 surge after a 3-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope six minutes later for a 55-40 advantage.

By the break, the Lakers owned a 60-50 edge. James had 20 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Both teams were sloppy taking care of the ball. The Lakers committed 23 turnovers to 19 for the Nuggets.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body.As COVID-19, which emerge...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow hold mini 'FRIENDS' reunion at Emmys

Emmys 2020 gave a surprise to the fans of uber-popular sit-com FRIENDS as few of the stars from the show reunited at the award ceremony. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to check up on Jennifer Aniston who had...

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

Seven of the top 10 most valued domestic companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore in their market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as major laggards. The seven firms cloc...

Uncertain future for migrant workers, in a post-pandemic world

Gary Ryhhart, Senior Specialist on Employers Activities, ILO, by Gary RyhnartGary Rynhart When COVID-19 spread around the world, many migrants were shipped home unceremoniously or left to fend for themselves. Migrants have also because of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020