Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wright, Acuna power Braves in shutout of Mets

It was the Braves' ninth homer of the three-game series but just the fourth allowed by Porcello this year - all given up over his last four starts. D'Arnaud stroked a two-out, two-run double to right against Jeurys Familia in the eighth to make it 3-0.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:04 IST
Wright, Acuna power Braves in shutout of Mets

Kyle Wright turned in his best career start, and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered and drove in four runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 7-0 victory over the host New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. Wright, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout for the National League East-leading Braves (31-22), who won seven of 10 in the season series vs. the Mets (24-29).

In his seventh start this season, Wright (2-4) retired 19 of 20 batters he faced in 6 1/3 outstanding innings. He surrendered just a two-out double to Wilson Ramos in the third inning and a one-out walk to J.D. Davis in the seventh that chased him. Acuna homered, doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch while scoring three times. Travis d'Arnaud had two hits and continued to torment his old club, improving to 11 for 24 with 11 RBIs against New York this season.

The final meeting between the two NL East rivals shaped up as an unlikely right-handed pitchers' duel between a pair of struggling hurlers -- Wright and New York's Rick Porcello. The outing marked the first time in his career that Wright - the No. 5 overall pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2017 draft - pitched into the seventh inning. He walked one and struck out six.

Porcello (1-6), making his 350th career start, allowed just one hit and struck out five in his first time through the Braves' order. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings. Acuna broke the scoreless tie in the sixth when he sliced a one-out solo shot to right field for his 13th homer this season. It was the Braves' ninth homer of the three-game series but just the fourth allowed by Porcello this year - all given up over his last four starts.

D'Arnaud stroked a two-out, two-run double to right against Jeurys Familia in the eighth to make it 3-0. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Acuna lashed a three-run double for a 6-0 lead, and Marcell Ozuna doubled in a run. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China to lose access to Australian space tracking station

China will lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facilitys owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijings expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Paci...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Philippines' Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers

The Philippines president has eased an overseas travel ban on Filipino nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said on Monday, as his government believes it has its coronavirus outbreak under contro...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020