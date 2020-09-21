Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian youth coaches must be process-oriented and not result-oriented: CFC head coach Laszlo

What is important is to be process-oriented and not result-oriented," said the former Hungary assistant coach. Speaking about his virtual interactions with Chennaiyin FC players ahead of his arrival in Goa, Laszlo said it has been a challenge but they were coping with it positively.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:45 IST
Indian youth coaches must be process-oriented and not result-oriented: CFC head coach Laszlo

Coaches of youth teams in India must be process-oriented and need to work on developing talents instead of being result oriented, ISL team Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Csaba Laszlo said. "For India, it is important to have professional and forward-thinking coaches at the grassroots and youth levels. Coaches of youth teams need to ensure they are not playing for results. Instead, they need to work on developing talents," he said in an online video session.

Laszlo, who will take charge of the two-time Indian Super League champions for the 2020-21 campaign, said it is important to be process-oriented and not result-oriented. "When I was a youth team coach at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it was a great learning for me when my sporting director inquired about which youngsters were ready for the next step, as opposed to the results. That is not important. What is important is to be process-oriented and not result-oriented," said the former Hungary assistant coach.

Speaking about his virtual interactions with Chennaiyin FC players ahead of his arrival in Goa, Laszlo said it has been a challenge but they were coping with it positively. "It is a challenge to not speak to the players physically. But we are making the most of it at the moment through our Zoom calls and sessions.

"We have given the players their individual training programs, and are working closely with the club staff. We have to respect each players' situation – in many locations, they still can't go out. I look forward to all of us being in Goa at the earliest," he added. The seventh edition of the ISL is set to be staged behind closed doors in Goa, starting in November.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China to lose access to Australian space tracking station

China will lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facilitys owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijings expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Paci...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Philippines' Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers

The Philippines president has eased an overseas travel ban on Filipino nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said on Monday, as his government believes it has its coronavirus outbreak under contro...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020