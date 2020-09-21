Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Brandon Crawford belted a grand slam and Darin Ruf also drove in four runs, two with a home run, as the Giants (26-26) finally broke through against the A's (33-20) after losses in all five previous meetings this season. The win left the Giants tied with Cincinnati and Milwaukee for the National League's second wild-card spot, all just a half-game behind Philadelphia.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:56 IST
Giants break out in a big way, finally, against A's

Left-hander Tyler Anderson rebounded from an early ejection in his last start to pitch into the sixth inning and the visiting San Francisco Giants vented five games' worth of frustration on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon, whipping their cross-bay rivals 14-2 in the finale of a three-game interleague series. Brandon Crawford belted a grand slam and Darin Ruf also drove in four runs, two with a home run, as the Giants (26-26) finally broke through against the A's (33-20) after losses in all five previous meetings this season.

The win left the Giants tied with Cincinnati and Milwaukee for the National League's second wild-card spot, all just a half-game behind Philadelphia. San Francisco finishes with eight games at home in the next seven days, including a double-header against San Diego on Friday. The A's, meanwhile, were denied an opportunity to clinch the American League West title. Their magic number to do so remains at one over second-place Houston.

Anderson (3-3), who was given the heave-ho after pitching just two innings Thursday against Seattle, returned on two days' rest and dominated the A's, shutting them out for five innings before allowing two unearned runs in the sixth. He was pulled two outs into the sixth, charged with two runs, both unearned, on four hits. He walked three and struck out four.

By the time the A's scored their two runs, the Giants had already scored eight times, including two apiece on homers by Chadwick Tromp, his fourth, in the third inning and Ruf, his fifth, in the fourth. Both those homers came off A's starter Mike Minor (1-6).

Minor was replaced after walking Brandon Belt and Ruf to open the sixth. One out later, Mauricio Dubon singled to load the bases and Crawford unloaded on reliever J.B. Wendelken for his fourth career grand slam, his first since 2015, to break the game open at 8-0. Minor was charged with six runs on four hits in five-plus innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Ruf capped his four-RBI day with a two-run single in the eighth, and the Giants tacked on three more in the ninth, one on Tromp's third RBI, a run-scoring single. Tromp finished with three hits, while Crawford, Ruf, Dubon. Austin Slater and Daniel Robertson collected two apiece in a 15-hit attack by the Giants, who had been shut out in each of the first two games of the series.

Jake Lamb's two-run single accounted for all of the Oakland scoring. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.Lebanon is in the throes...

Icertis Wins The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence Award for Established Enterprises

- Global Leader in Contract Management Lauded as Artificial Intelligence Pioneer by Tech Innovators PUNE, India, Sept. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of whats possible with cont...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus also weighed.The gloom spread to early European trade wi...

Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act in LS on Monday    New Delhi, S'

Lok Sabha will on Monday take up a bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises by providing additional avenues for getting credit facility. The Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020