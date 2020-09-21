Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad back in training after clearing two COVID-19 tests

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory COVID-19 tests. Chahar, along with 11 others, had recovered and was back in training and played the opening game after clearing his mandatory two tests. However, Gaikwad, who was in isolation at a separate quarantine facility in Dubai, had to wait longer.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:27 IST
CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad back in training after clearing two COVID-19 tests

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory COVID-19 tests. The 23-year old from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine for two weeks. He missed CSK's tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK posted on its twitter handle on Monday along with a picture of the batsman. Thirteen members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the dreaded virus and two of them were players -- Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, had recovered and was back in training and played the opening game after clearing his mandatory two tests.

However, Gaikwad, who was in isolation at a separate quarantine facility in Dubai, had to wait longer. Gaikwad, a India 'A' regular, who tested positive a few days after Chahar, was being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

The young right-handed batsman is said to have impressed the CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the camp in Chennai prior to their departure to the UAE. According to IPL's medical protocols, players are kept in separate quarantine faciity for 14 days if they test positive in the bubble and have to return two negative tests on consecutive days.

After that, the player has to undergo medical tests, including cardiovascular and lung function test, to ensure he is fit to train..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends greetings to Armenian counterpart on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday wished Armenia on their Independence Day and extended greetings to his counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.Jaishankar said he is looking forward to further strengthening the ties between the ...

Bus travellers await long distance journeys; supply remains subdued: Report

Bus travellers across India are waiting to undertake long distance journeys for both professional and personal reasons as the country gradually moves forward under Unlock 4.0, but the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of b...

Assure farmers that MSP system will continue: PM Narendra Modi

I want to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price MSP will continue as earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Prime Minister said this after inaugurating nine infrastructure development proj...

Bulgarian court jails two men for life for 2012 bus bombing

A Bulgarian court sentenced two men to life imprisonment without parole on Monday over a 2012 bus bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian driver at a Black Sea airport.The Specialised Criminal Court found Meliad Farah, 39,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020