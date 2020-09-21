Left Menu
Dapper Pirlo and Juventus move on from Sarri era

"This season, the new coach is Pirlo, who has changed our way of interpreting soccer that we had last year. "It's too early to say if it is right or not, but it is different." Juve's new players also suit Juve's new style even if Weston McKennie — the first American to play for the Italian champion — was the only player Pirlo signed.

Dapper Pirlo and Juventus move on from Sarri era

Wearing a suit and tie, new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo cut a very different figure on the sidelines to his predecessor Maurizio Sarri, who often appeared wearing a tracksuit. And his Juventus team also looked slicker and more attractive than the Bianconeri of the Sarri era.

Right from the start of Juve's 3-0 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday there was an intensity to the team's play that had been lacking for much of the previous year. “We accepted the changes made by the club,” Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “This season, the new coach is Pirlo, who has changed our way of interpreting soccer that we had last year.

“It's too early to say if it is right or not, but it is different.” Juve's new players also suit Juve's new style even if Weston McKennie — the first American to play for the Italian champion — was the only player Pirlo signed. McKennie assisted on two of his side's goals and also had chances himself.

Two of the team's other new players who stood out, Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur, were signed by Sarri but fit well into Pirlo's set-up. “We have four central midfielders with the right characteristics to play like this,” Bonucci said. “McKennie, Adrien and Arthur and Rodrigo cover a lot of the pitch. They have the legs to be aggressive and are also good at passing the ball.

"That way, we manage to unite being aggressive and having more quality in possession, I think that's the difference from last season.” Pirlo has had little time to settle into his new role. The 41-year-old was handed his first coaching job at the end of July when he was put in charge of Juventus' under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Sarri. However, Pirlo knows several of the players well having played with them at the club.

The former midfield great kicked off an unprecedented era of dominance when he joined Juventus in 2011, helping the side to the first four of its record nine successive Serie A titles. Pirlo has once again been tasked with leading the team to new heights — this time the Champions League, which Juventus hasn't won since 1996 but which Pirlo won as a player twice with AC Milan.

Massimiliano Allegri went closest for Juventus, steering it to the final in 2015 and 2017. “Pirlo is much more similar to Allegri (than Sarri), but everyone has their own character,” Bonucci said with a wry smile and a laugh. “Andrea transmits a lot of calm serenity, as he did when he was a player when you could give him the ball in the midst of five opponents and you were sure he wouldn't lose it.

“We have great respect for him and for this path that has just begun, which I'm sure will allow us to take away great satisfaction.”.

