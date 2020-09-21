Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Taking a knee has become PR stunt, says QPR's Ferdinand

Premier League club wore the Black Lives Matter log on their shirts but that has now been replaced by "No Room for Racism". Whether to continue taking a knee before games has divided opinion across sport and Ferdinand believes the gesture, first performed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, is in danger of becoming an empty one.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:09 IST
Soccer-Taking a knee has become PR stunt, says QPR's Ferdinand

Former England striker Les Ferdinand believes 'taking a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter cause has become nothing short of a PR stunt and that the real message is being diluted. Ferdinand, who is Black, is now Director of Football at Queens Park Rangers who were criticised after both sets of players opted not to take the knee before their match against Coventry City in the Championship on Friday.

The London club issued a statement on Monday saying that it in no way suggested a lack of support for the campaign. Ferdinand, who made his name as a prolific striker at QPR and enjoyed successful spells at Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, said the criticism of a club he calls one of the most diverse in England was unwarranted.

"This should not be about QPR. Many clubs did not take the knee on the opening weekend, yet this was not reported," Ferdinand, 53, said in a club statement. "Taking the knee was very powerful but we feel that impact has now been diluted."

The Black Lives Matter cause was taken up by Premier League clubs on the resumption of last season following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Premier League club wore the Black Lives Matter log on their shirts but that has now been replaced by "No Room for Racism".

Whether to continue taking a knee before games has divided opinion across sport and Ferdinand believes the gesture, first performed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, is in danger of becoming an empty one. "No one is more passionate than me about this topic. I have spoken on the matter throughout my footballing life," he said.

"Recently, I took the decision not to do any more interviews on racism in football because the debate was going around in circles. People want a nice soundbite when something happens, but how many of the media who have criticised QPR over the past 48 hours genuinely want change? "The taking of the knee has reached a point of 'good PR' but little more than that. The message has been lost. It is now not dissimilar to a fancy hashtag or a nice pin badge."

Premier League players have continued to take the knee before games since the start of the new season.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: HBO's 'Succession' wins best drama series at TV's Emmy awards; 'Schitt's Creek' wins Emmy award for best comedy series and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Watchmen, Schitts Creek rule at virtual Emmys with pandemic and political twistsMedia family saga Succession, dystopian drama Watchmen and feel-good comedy Schitts Creek dominated ...

MP High Court notice to CS, collector, SP over 'breach of COVID protocol' during bypoll rallies

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation PIL, which sought a ban on political events in the state in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the chief secretary, district collector and sup...

U.S. to challenge judge's order that blocked U.S. WeChat app store ban

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it will challenge an order issued Sunday by a U.S. judge that blocked the departments order requiring Apple and Google to remove WeChat from their U.S. app stores. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Bee...

ECB attentive to euro's appreciation -Lagarde

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euros appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020