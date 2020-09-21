Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester City, Leyton Orient report new COVID-19 cases

The fourth-division team scheduled to host Tottenham in a League Cup match reported several coronavirus cases among its players Monday, and a Manchester City player also tested positive. Leyton Orient closed its stadium and training grounds after “a number of our first-team squad” tested positive, the London club said Monday.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:46 IST
Manchester City, Leyton Orient report new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The fourth-division team scheduled to host Tottenham in a League Cup match reported several coronavirus cases among its players Monday, and a Manchester City player also tested positive. Leyton Orient closed its stadium and training grounds after "a number of our first-team squad" tested positive, the London club said Monday. Orient is scheduled to face Tottenham on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Tottenham, which picked up its first Premier League points on Sunday in a 5-2 victory at Southampton. Leyton Orient said it has informed its recent League Two opponents and Tottenham of the positive cases, and that it will make a later announcement regarding Tuesday's game. It said the stadium and training grounds are closed until further notice.

Testing was conducted after Leyton Orient's match on Saturday. Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines. "Leyton Orient's priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff," the club said in a statement.

Manchester City said Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus but gave no details of his condition, only saying the Germany midfielder would self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols. "Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery," City said.

Two weeks ago, City said Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19. City opens its season on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sikhs in Pak begin commemorating ‘Jyoti Jot’ of Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Kartarpur

For the first time, the Sikh community in Pakistan has started commemorating the Jyoti Jot of Guru Nanak Dev at Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Indian devotees gave it a miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Pakistani Sikhs, mostly from Sindh and Kh...

COVID-19 beds in Pune's Sassoon to increase from 450 to 850

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the number of beds for COVID-19 treatment in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune would be almost doubled. Tope, who is on a two-day tour here, also said the process of recruiting doctors f...

MoRTH waives off permit requirement for vehicles carrying oxygen till March end 2021

By Joymala Bagchi In a crucial step forward, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order to waive off permit requirements for vehicles carrying oxygen tanks or cylinders till March 31, 2021 following the pandemic, on Mon...

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020