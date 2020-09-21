Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Croatia's Rakitic ends international career

"Saying goodbye to the Croatian national team is the most difficult decision in my career, but I felt that this was the moment when I had to break away and make that decision," said Rakitic in a social media post from the national side. "I enjoyed every game I played for my homeland, and unforgettable moments from the World Cup will remain among my favourites.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:26 IST
Soccer-Croatia's Rakitic ends international career
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has called time on his international career with the 2018 World Cup runners-up, he said on Monday. The former Barcelona player, 32, was an integral part of the Croatia side who reached the World Cup final in Russia before losing 4-2 to France.

Rakitic, who made 106 appearances and scored 15 goals for his country, discussed the decision with national captain Luka Modric, coach Zlatko Dalic and Croatian Football Association president Davor Suker. "Saying goodbye to the Croatian national team is the most difficult decision in my career, but I felt that this was the moment when I had to break away and make that decision," said Rakitic in a social media post from the national side.

"I enjoyed every game I played for my homeland, and unforgettable moments from the World Cup will remain among my favorites. "I am convinced that we still have a great team with a bright future ahead. I wish my friends and teammates all the luck in the world for the upcoming challenges, and in me they will have the biggest fan."

Rakitic joined his former club Sevilla this summer after spending six years with Barcelona.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...

WHO says no change to COVID-19 transmission guidance after U.S. change

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, an official said on Monday after U.S. health officials updated their guidance with a warning that COVID-19 can spread through airborne part...

MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday apologised after a controversy over her anti-national remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismiss...

More than 150 nations join global vaccine plan but U.S., China absent

Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up. U.S. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020