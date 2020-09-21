Left Menu
IPL 13: Padikkal, de Villiers guide RCB to 163/5 against SRH

Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 56 and 51 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:30 IST
RCB batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 56 and 51 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Along the course of this innings, de Villiers also registered his 200th six for RCB in the IPL. This was de Villiers' 34th half-century in the Indian T20 tournament.

After being sent into bat, RCB got off to a good start as openers Devdutt Padilkkal and Aaron Finch put on 90 runs for the first wicket. The partnership between these two batsmen saw Padikkal registering a half-century in his first match in the IPL. Padikkal now has registered fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

However, SunRisers Hyderabad made a strong comeback as the side got back-to-back wickets of Padikkal (56) and Finch (29) to reduce RCB to 90/2. Padikkal was dismissed by Vijay Shankar while Finch was sent back to the pavilion by Abhishek Sharma. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers put on a brief-stand of 33 runs but their partnership was not able to go on for long as Kohli (14) was sent back to the pavilion by T Natarajan in the 16th over.

In the final overs, de Villiers was seen in sublime touch as he dispatched the Hyderbad bowlers for regular boundaries. However he did not get the desired support at the other end, and as a result, RCB was restricted to under the 170-run mark.

