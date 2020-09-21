Left Menu
Bayern Munich fans could face quarantine after Super Cup

Bayern Munich fans could face quarantine when they return to Germany after the Super Cup in Budapest. Bayern is scheduled to face Sevilla on Thursday, but Germany's center for disease control has deemed the Hungarian capital a “high risk” area for the coronavirus. Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Sunday that 2,100 supporters were traveling to the game, although news agency dpa reported Monday that a few hundred had already canceled their plans.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:46 IST
Bayern Munich fans could face quarantine after Super Cup
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich fans could face quarantine when they return to Germany after the Super Cup in Budapest. Bayern is scheduled to face Sevilla on Thursday, but Germany's center for disease control has deemed the Hungarian capital a "high risk" area for the coronavirus.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Sunday that 2,100 supporters were traveling to the game, although news agency dpa reported Monday that a few hundred had already canceled their plans. Bavarian governor Markus Söder said quarantine rules will be tightened, meaning traveling fans could face mandatory self-isolation periods upon their return.

"There is a very high level of infections and we have to be very, very careful not to risk the danger of a soccer Ischgl," Söder said, referring to the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl, a former hot spot for the virus that led to many Germans getting infected with COVID-19. UEFA has given the go-ahead for 20,000 fans to attend the game. Both clubs had access to 3,000 tickets. Sevilla has already returned 2,500.

The Robert Koch Institute's warning against traveling to Budapest came as the city's rate of new infections ranged between 110 and 120 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. In comparison, Munich recorded a rate of 56.13 on Monday and is considered severely affected. "The Super Cup is an exciting game, but it's not the most important game," Söder said.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made it clear he's not happy about playing in Budapest. "It's something that you can't quite understand," Flick said. "We're not the ones who make the decisions."

