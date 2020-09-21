Left Menu
Panthers RB McCaffrey could miss 4-6 weeks

Rhule said McCaffrey could miss 4-6 weeks. And I'm gonna attack it, like I attack anything else." McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers (0-2) finished the game with McCaffrey on the sideline for the final 13 minutes. McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back thanks to a four-year, $64 million contract he signed in the offseason.

21-09-2020
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is out for multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the Panthers are confident starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will continue to move the offense in McCaffrey's absence.

"I have full confidence in Teddy. He (was) in his second game with us, down 21-0 -- we have the ball with a chance to go win the game," Rhule said. Rhule said McCaffrey could miss 4-6 weeks. But McCaffrey said Monday he has no intention of being down for quite that long.

"They say four to six weeks," said McCaffrey. "Well -- that's a challenge to me. And I'm gonna attack it, like I attack anything else." McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rules for the 2020 season allow for McCaffrey to be placed on injured reserve and return after missing three games. No official move was announced Monday afternoon.

McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and left the game hobbled after a 7-yard score. He was moving gingerly after the game. The Panthers (0-2) finished the game with McCaffrey on the sideline for the final 13 minutes.

McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back thanks to a four-year, $64 million contract he signed in the offseason. He brings stability to a roster overturned in the offseason following a coaching change. Backups Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon would likely split carries with McCaffrey out.

Carolina was reportedly interested in signing Devonta Freeman, a free agent who is meeting with the New York Giants on Monday. Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. --Field Level Media

