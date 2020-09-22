Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Six players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw for the French Open have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers have said. Initially, two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 and three others with confirmed close contact with the coach were withdrawn.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:33 IST
Tennis-Six players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Six players in the men's and women's qualifying draw for the French Open have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers have said.

Initially, two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 and three others with confirmed close contact with the coach were withdrawn. Organisers said later on Monday that a player in the women's draw had also tested positive and had been withdrawn.

The qualifiers began on Monday, with the main draw set to start on Sept. 27. "The Roland Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for COVID-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for COVID-19," the French Tennis Federation (FFT) had said in a statement.

"In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament and will self isolate for a period of seven days. In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Sept. 17." Organisers did not reveal the names of those who had been pulled out but Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur said he had been withdrawn because his coach Petar Popovic had returned a positive test.

"That's why I can't play at Roland Garros and I don't have a chance to compete," he wrote on his Instagram account. "He (Popovic) didn't get a chance to do a second test and we’re sure he was false positive because my coach has antibodies," added Dzumhur, who reached the third round in Paris in 2015 and 2018.

The French Open will be held from Sept. 27-Oct. 11 after being moved from its usual late May-June slot. The FFT plans to allow 5,000 spectators each day following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in France. It previously said the claycourt major would permit a maximum of 11,500 fans per day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US household wealth hits record even as economy struggles

Americans household wealth rebounded last quarter to a record high as the stock market quickly recovered from a pandemic-induced plunge in March. Yet the gains flowed mainly to the most affluent households even as tens of millions of peo...

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahals three-wicket burst for his sides 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. Chahal 318 removed in-form Englishman J...

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020