Soccer-Irrepressible Ibrahimovic scores twice as Milan win opener

AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and also missed an open goal to give his side a 2-0 win over Bologna and get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Monday. The 38-year-old broke the deadlock with a towering header in the 35th minute and added the second with a penalty -- the first in Serie A this season -- five minutes after the break.

The Swede could have got a hat-trick but, having rounded goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, he sent a left-foot shot wide of the target. Milan, who finished sixth last season, remained unbeaten in all competitions since March 8. One thousand spectators were allowed into the San Siro under COVID-19 regulations and Milan invited local healthcare workers to take those places.