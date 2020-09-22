Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chargers' Lynn: Sticking with Taylor as starting QB

Despite rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's stellar debut, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will remain the starter as long as he's healthy. "There's a lot we didn't get done with Justin on the field yesterday," Lynn said Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 04:27 IST
Chargers' Lynn: Sticking with Taylor as starting QB

Despite rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's stellar debut, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will remain the starter as long as he's healthy. Taylor was scratched just before kickoff Sunday when a pain-killing injection to treat his injured ribs didn't go well. The team said Taylor experienced breathing difficulties and later went to the hospital.

That led to Herbert learning right before the coin toss that he was going to be the starting quarterback. The first-round pick (sixth overall) from Oregon was unfazed and nearly led the Chargers to an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City before the Chiefs prevailed 23-20 on a 58-yard overtime field goal by Harrison Butker. Herbert completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown along with one interception. He also rushed for a score.

Yet Lynn insists Taylor is the selection to start against the visiting Carolina Panthers this Sunday over Herbert. "There's a lot we didn't get done with Justin on the field yesterday," Lynn said Monday. "He's a backup for a reason. ... It's not like we won the damn game yesterday. We lost, last time I checked."

The possibility looms that Taylor might not be physically well enough to play against the Panthers. But Lynn said he sees that as something to be discussed later in the week. "I know we can win with either quarterback," Lynn said. "But the veteran quarterback right now gives us the best chance to win."

Taylor started the Chargers' season-opening 16-13 victory the Cincinnati Bengals and was 16-of-30 passing for 208 yards. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden bashes Trump's leadership on pandemic, Trump attacks Biden on trade

Democrat Joe Biden slammed U.S. President Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Trump criticized Bidens record on trade on Monday as the White House contenders battled for votes in key Midwestern battleground states. With U...

Huawei plans more cuts to jobs, investment in Australia

The Australian operation of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it would continue to cut staff numbers and investment in the country amid strained relations between Beijing and Canberra. In 2018, Austr...

Walsh's grand slam propels Angels over Rangers

Jared Walsh hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fourth inning and the Los Angeles Angels took three of four from the Texas Rangers with an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh, a rookie first baseman, is hitting .375 i...

Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020