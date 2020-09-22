Arizona Fall League shut down for 2020

The Arizona Fall League, which has been an early launching pad for some of baseball's best players, will not operate in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Baseball America report. According to the report, MLB had concerns that the spring-training facilities used for league play could not safely accommodate as many as 40 players, coaches and staff members for each team while also allowing social distancing.

The league, which had been scheduled to start Thursday, could have been pushed back to a later start date but instead will be canceled. Five top prospects from each MLB organization are sent to the Arizona Fall League annually, with the player pool divided into six teams. Discussions took place earlier this year to consider expanding the number of teams as early as this fall.

Notable future stars who have played in the league include the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper. --Field Level Media