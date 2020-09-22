Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosa ACL tear confirmed; Ansah joins 49ers

The former first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2017 had yet to record a sack in 49 defensive snaps over the first two weeks. With the 49ers playing the New York Giants on Sunday for their second straight game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the club is staying at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 08:37 IST
Bosa ACL tear confirmed; Ansah joins 49ers

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, shortly before the team received confirmation that second-year star Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Bosa sustained the season-ending injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and additional tests performed Monday agreed with the initial diagnosis.

Bosa, 22, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 when he had 47 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 16 games (14 starts). The 49ers also announced later Monday that defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also suffered a torn left ACL on Sunday, ending his season prematurely. The former first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2017 had yet to record a sack in 49 defensive snaps over the first two weeks.

With the 49ers playing the New York Giants on Sunday for their second straight game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the club is staying at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Coach Kyle Shanahan said part of the problem in getting confirmations of medical results was due to some logistics issues.

"We had an MRI truck scheduled up here and that truck broke last night," Shanahan said. "The local hospital is helping us out with MRIs, so that's why we're behind on everything." Shanahan did have an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high right ankle sprain against the Jets. Shanahan said Garoppolo is day to day and has a chance to play against the Giants but backup Nick Mullens will be prepared in case he is needed.

"If he's good to go and the doctors say he's healthy and he can go out there and protect himself, and if Jimmy feels confident in doing it and it gives us the best chance to win, if that's the case, then Jimmy will be out there," Shanahan said. "If Jimmy is not safe and can't protect himself, then we'll go with Nick." Running back Tevin Coleman (knee, reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks) will miss the game and starting running back Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) will likely join him on the sideline.

Star tight end George Kittle (knee) sat out against the Jets and his status will be firmed up later in the week. Shanahan confirmed the deal with Ansah, who previously met with the 49ers, but left the session before training camp without a deal.

Ansah has 50.5 career sacks in 91 games with the Detroit Lions (2013-18) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). He was the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 49ers also could call up former first-round pick Dion Jordan from the practice squad.

Defensive end Dee Ford (neck/back) did not play against the Jets and also could be in jeopardy of sitting out again when the 49ers (1-1) face the Giants (0-2). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for 7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony Corp. ZeniMax is ...

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House: RS dy chairman.

Members engaged in violent conduct in name of democracy, tried to frighten Chair, defied every norm and convention of House RS dy chairman....

Pompeo welcomes rejection of China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in South China Sea at UN

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday welcomed the rejection of Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea at the United Nations by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He said that China must abide by all international norms.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020