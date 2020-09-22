Left Menu
Development News Edition

Player positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Open qualifying

The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days. Women's qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness. Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:53 IST
Player positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Open qualifying

One woman who was entered in French Open qualifying tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the field. The French tennis federation did not identify the player, who it said must isolate for seven days.

Women's qualifying is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The news comes a day after the federation announced that five other players were withdrawn from qualifying — two who tested positive for COVID-19 and three who were in close contact with a coach who tested positive for the illness.

Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court Grand Slam tournament begin Sunday. The French Open normally starts in May but was postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the recently concluded U.S. Open barred fans from attending, the French Open will allow 5,000 spectators per day. That is less than half of the 11,500 the French tennis federation initially announced it was planning for. The number was reduced last week..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that todays interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresse...

150-bed COVID-19 centre launched by Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched the 150-bed Maharaja Agrasen COVID centre near the Agrasen Dham in Raipur through a video conference. The new COVID-19 centre is located near the Agrasen Dham in Raipur and will...

Rangers' Lyles aims for win streak against D-backs

Two of the worst teams in the majors square off Tuesday night when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening contest of a two-game series in Phoenix. The Rangers 19-35 own the worst record in the American League, while...

Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel Corp has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020