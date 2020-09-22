Gonzales' scoreless outing leads Mariners past Astros

Left Menu
Marco Gonzales pitched eight scoreless innings and rookie Evan White hit a three-run homer as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-1 Monday night. Houston's loss allowed Oakland (33-20) to clinch the division championship. Gonzales (7-2), a left-hander who was 0-5 with a 7.22 ERA in eight previous appearances against the Astros, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:02 IST
Marco Gonzales pitched eight scoreless innings and rookie Evan White hit a three-run homer as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-1 Monday night. It was just Seattle's third victory in 27 games against Houston over the past two seasons.

The Mariners (24-30), who played their previous five "home" games in San Francisco and San Diego because of hazardous air quality due to wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, pulled within three games of the Astros (27-27) for second place in the American League West. The Astros hold the tiebreaker, however, because they've already clinched the season series between the teams. Houston's loss allowed Oakland (33-20) to clinch the division championship.

Gonzales (7-2), a left-hander who was 0-5 with a 7.22 ERA in eight previous appearances against the Astros, allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out six. Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3) took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. McCullers didn't permit a hit until Tim Lopes' double with one out in the sixth inning.

However, McCullers couldn't get through the seventh. Kyle Lewis drew a leadoff walk on four pitches. Kyle Seager reached base on a fielding error by Houston second baseman Jose Altuve. Ty France, acquired in a Aug. 30 trade with San Diego, grounded a double into left field, scoring Lewis.

After McCullers struck out the next two batters, Jose Marmolejos and Luis Torrens, White hit a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall to make it 4-0. It was White's seventh home run of the season. McCullers allowed four unearned runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Mariners added some insurance runs in the eighth on Seager's two-run single off right-hander Brandon Bielak. The Astros scored their lone run in the ninth against right-hander Joey Gerber. Carlos Correa hit a two-out double to right field and Josh Reddick brought him home with a single to center. Martin Maldonado flied out to end the game.

--Field Level Media

