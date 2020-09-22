Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians targeting playoff berth against White Sox

The Indians, however, did not receive a late-night assist from Seattle, which posted a 6-1 win over Houston. Cleveland has won five of the seven meetings with American League Central-leading Chicago (34-20) this season, but don't tell interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. that his team has the White Sox number.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:28 IST
Indians targeting playoff berth against White Sox

The Cleveland Indians look to punch their ticket to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons on Tuesday when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox. Cleveland (30-24) posted a 7-4 victory over Chicago in the series opener to trim its magic number to one. The Indians, however, did not receive a late-night assist from Seattle, which posted a 6-1 win over Houston.

Cleveland has won five of the seven meetings with American League Central-leading Chicago (34-20) this season, but don't tell interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. that his team has the White Sox number. "You're never out of the woods with the Chicago White Sox," Alomar said. "They're very dangerous, and anybody in that lineup can take you deep, and it's almost like navigating through a hailstorm because they're very powerful."

Jose Ramirez has consistently shown his power while muscling his way into the AL MVP conversation. Ramirez belted a three-run shot in the first inning on Monday and is batting a robust .542 (13-for-24) with five homers and 13 RBIs during his six-game hitting streak. "He has fun. He's honestly like a little kid at the field," Indians outfielder Josh Naylor said of Ramirez. "He enjoys the game. He enjoys his teammates. ... He's got all my support. I keep cheering him on because I want to see more of it."

The White Sox have had fun this season, but three losses in the last four games have slowed the club's run to its first division title since 2008. Chicago's magic number to clinch the AL Central sits at four. The White Sox have a 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins. Eloy Jimenez overcame an injury scare and belted a two-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance in the series opener.

"He said he felt like he pinched his knee a little bit," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said of Jimenez, who hobbled a bit after an infield single in the fourth inning. "He said he was absolutely fine. I said, 'You know, we don't need any heroes.' He said, 'I'm 100 percent fine, I promise.'" Jimenez was 0-for-14 with three strikeouts against Cleveland prior to Monday's contest.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 5.40 ERA) looks to keep the ball in the park when he takes the mound on Tuesday. Lopez allowed three solo homers in 5 1/3 innings en route to a no-decision versus Minnesota on Thursday. Lopez, 26, sports a 2-3 record with a 4.29 ERA in six career starts against Cleveland. He has gotten the better of Ramirez (3-for-13) and Francisco Lindor (2-for-13), although both have taken him deep on one occasion.

Cleveland shuffled its rotation after winning the series opener. The club will send right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.52) to the mound to start a bullpen game in place of ace Shane Bieber, who is pushed to Wednesday to be in better position for the postseason. Quantrill has made just one start in 16 appearances this season split between the Indians and San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old has yet to face the White Sox in his career.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep taking her game to a higher plane after shutdown

Simona Halep said she had found inner calm during tenniss coronavius shutdown and that she had returned to the courts with more maturity and perspective on the game. Halep won the Dubai title before the WTA Tours suspension in March and lif...

Parliament passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliament passes Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, 2020....

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID; their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI: FM in Rajya Sabha.

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI FM in Rajya Sabha....

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020