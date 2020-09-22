Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kush Maini clinches second win of the year at British F3 Championship

Hitech GP's championship leader Kush Maini picked up his second win of the year in the British F3 Championship in race three at Donington Park, after coming out on top of a lap one battle with championship rival Kaylen Frederick.

ANI | Leicestershire | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:00 IST
Kush Maini clinches second win of the year at British F3 Championship
Kush Maini . Image Credit: ANI

Hitech GP's championship leader Kush Maini picked up his second win of the year in the British F3 Championship in race three at Donington Park, after coming out on top of a lap one battle with championship rival Kaylen Frederick. At the start, Frederick who was on pole had a good launch to lead the pack down to Redgate, holding off Maini who then got a good run on Frederick down the Craner Curves and dived up the inside of his championship rival at the Old Hairpin. Frederick refused to budge, so the pair went wheel to wheel through Starkey's Bridge and Schwantz with Maini on the outside, before making the move stick on the inside of McLeans.

That set the tone for much of the rest of the race, with Maini able to pull out a steady gap while De Pauw fended off Frederick. With all that drama going on, Maini had extended his lead to over two seconds, and he was able to pull out further over the following laps, with the margin reaching 3.2 seconds at the end of the eighth lap.

The result meant that Maini claimed his ninth podium in 14 races including the third place on Saturday in round 13. This increases Maini's championship points to 296 with a lead of 54 points with 10 races still to go. After the win, Maini said he got a good start and had put Frederick under pressure.

"I knew I had to get him [Kaylen Frederick] on the first lap because it's too hard to follow around here. I got a good start thankfully and put him under pressure into turn one, which messed up his run down to the Old Hairpin. I got a run on him, lunged him into the Old Hairpin, he kept around the outside and then wheel to wheel to McLeans. I braked really late and he had nowhere to go, so I got the move done and I'm really happy," Maini said in a statement. "When you have fresh air it's a lot easier to drive and I just put my head down and enjoyed the drive. I did not really push to pull away, I literally just wanted to enjoy the drive and it was really nice. There's still way too many races left [to think about the championship] so we're just going to keep up this form," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-TikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content

TikTok has proposed a global coalition of social media firms for early identification and removal of harmful content, the company said on Tuesday, as networking apps face a barrage of criticism over issues ranging from misinformation to dat...

Two hurt as cylinder of truck bursts in Delhi's Dwarka

Two people were injured after the cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in the Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday.Cylinder of a truck blasted during filling at a gas station in Sector-20 of Dwarka area, Delhi. Two injured...

Sport-Lack of fans will be devastating for many clubs, says Tranmere chief

The governments decision to halt the return of fans to sporting events in Britain because of a surge in COVID-19 cases could have a devastating impact on the soccer industry, according to Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios. After a diffic...

IndianOil clears plan for Rs 17,825 crore integration project in Gujarat

Oil marketing firm IndianOil Corporation IOC said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved the plan for implementation of a petrochemical and lube integration project at the Gujarat refinery with an estimated cost of Rs 17,825 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020