STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Battle of Batsmen: It's Shubman, Russell vs Rohit, Hardik as KKR take on MI Abu Dhabi, Sep 22 (PTI) Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians, who have once again faltered in the beginning of the IPL, on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER Keep playing your natural game: SRH skipper Warner backs young Indian batsmen Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has backed young Indian batsmen Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma to "keep playing their natural game" after their disappointing outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PADIKKAL I was very nervous, says Padikkal Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when his place in the playing XI was confirmed to him. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-COMMENTS Game changer Chahal showed he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Crediting Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket burst for his side's 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL-opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said the wrist spinner proved that he can get purchase on any wicket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MARSH Marsh may be ruled out of entire IPL due to ankle injury: Sources Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to be ruled out of the remainder of the IPL as the ankle injury he suffered during the game against RCB has turned out to be "serious", team sources said on Tuesday. SPO-OPEN-IND Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers, Ankita to clash with Jovic Paris, Sep 22 (PTI) Ramkumar Ramanathan's bid to qualify for his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw fell flat after his straight set defeat against French wild card Tristan Lamasine in the French Open, here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DEVILLIERS I surprised myself to be honest: De Villiers (Eds: Adds details) Dubai, Sep 22 (PTI) South African batsman AB de Villiers says he pleasantly surprised himself by striking form in his very first IPL game after being out of action for nearly eight months. SPO-ARCHERY-DAS Tokyo Olympics will be my best, says archer Atanu Das New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Indian archer Atanu Das has vowed to dish out his best performance at next year's Tokyo Games, saying he is much better prepared, having worked on various aspects of his game after an ordinary outing at the Rio Olympics.

SPO-RACE-MAINI (CORRECTED) Kush Maini claims second win of the year at British F3 C'ship (Eds: Making correction in para 2 ) Leicestershire (UK), Sep 22 (PTI) Hitech GP's championship leader Kush Maini claimed his second win of the year in race three of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park..