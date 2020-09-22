Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Two people had been taken into custody, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said, adding that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider", without naming him. Arkea-Samsic's leader on the Tour was Colombian Quintana, a two-time runner-up, and Vuelta and Giro d'Italia champion.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:57 IST
Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris. Two people had been taken into custody, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said, adding that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider", without naming him.

Arkea-Samsic's leader on the Tour was Colombian Quintana, a two-time runner-up, and Vuelta and Giro d'Italia champion. He finished 17th overall on this year's Tour. The French team confirmed their hotel in Meribel was searched by the OCLAESP, the Central Office for the Fight against Environmental and Public Health Damage, after last Wednesday's 17th stage.

Laurens said the search had resulted in the "discovery of many health products, including drugs and especially a method that can be qualified as doping". A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that a "saline solution" and "injection material" had been found.

Injection material can only be in possession of doctors as per the 'no needle policy' in place in cycling since 2011. Arkea-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert said on Monday that the investigation did "not target the team or its staff directly.

Quintana was allowed to continue working with his own doctor when he signed a three-year deal with Arkea-Samsic this year. Quintana's management have not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

This year's Tour was won by Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who produced one of the most stunning performances in recent history in the final time trial last Saturday. The 22-year-old is with Team UAE Emirates, which is managed by Mauro Gianetti and Matxin Fernandez, sports directors at Saunier Duval in 2008 when the team left the Tour in the wake of Ricardo Ricco's failed doping test.

The duo were also managing the Geox-TMC team when Spaniard Juan Jose Cobo won the Vuelta in 2011, only to be stripped of the title because of a "violation of the anti-doping rules (use of a banned substance) based on irregularities found in his Athlete Biological Passport in 2009 and 2011". "I am too young to remember that era," said Pogacar when asked about his entourage at UAE Emirates.

"I was 10 in 2008 and it's weird to be talking about this because it goes against everything I believe in." The last notable rider to fail a doping test on the Tour was Luxembourg's Frank Schleck in 2012. (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India aims to cut crop waste burning in key farm states by 80%

India is likely to reduce crop waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter months, by 75-80 in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the countrys farm belt that borders the capital New Delhi, two government officials said ...

UP CM's nod for film city on 1,000 acre along Yamuna Expressway

Within days of announcement about the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state. He also ann...

CAMS IPO subscribed 1.93 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of Computer Age Management Services CAMS was subscribed 1.93 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 2,47,77,912 shares against the offer size of 1,28,2...

India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range

India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target HEAT - from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020