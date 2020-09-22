Provides experts to participate in technical working groups: Rijiju on Department of Youth Affairs' role in 'YuWaah' project

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the role of the Department of Youth Affairs in the 'YuWaah' project is to provide relevant experts to participate in the YuWaah Technical Working Groups. YuWaah, Generation Unlimited (GenU), a global multi-stakeholder platform in India was established after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) signed a 'Statement of Intent' on June 20 this year.

The platform has been established to promote volunteerism among the youth as well as to help them transition from education and learning productive work, skilling, and being active citizens. "The role of Department of Youth Affairs in this project is to provide relevant experts to participate in the YuWaah Technical Working Groups/ Task Forces," said Rijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The partnership will leverage both the ministry and UN efforts to work with young people to co-create and implement solutions at scale tackling education, skilling, and unemployment challenges for the youth in India. This will include collaboration on supporting young people in entrepreneurship, upskilling young people, creating linkages with aspirational socio-economic opportunities, civic participation among young people, providing career guidance support to the youth, supporting direct dialogue, and the establishment of a feedback mechanism between young people and policy stakeholders, and building the capacity of the NSS and NYKS cadre and volunteer force on sustainable development goals. (ANI)