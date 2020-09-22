Week 3 waiver wire targets

Week 2 was the first sign attrition might win the 2020 NFL season. Season-ending injuries and other major dents and bruises resulted from the second full week of regular-season games.

Gone for the year are popular first-round fantasy football pick Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) and trendy breakout wide receiver Courtland Sutton. A player many fantasy football teams drafted No. 1 overall prior to the season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, is out for up to six weeks.

Multiple-week injuries are expected for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his backfield mate Raheem Mostert, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Colts quarterback Parris Campbell and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who didn't play in Week 2. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion) and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be back this week.

If you need to fill an immediate vacancy in your roster, here are some players to consider: Free agent RB Devonta Freeman

The former Atlanta Falcons running back is an option to replace Barkley with the New York Giants. He met with the team Monday. But given the ineffectiveness of the offensive line in losses to the Steelers and Bears, Freeman might be only a spot-use type of addition. That's not to mention Dion Lewis could be a better fit for a team that has played from behind for most of the first two weeks of the season. 49ers TE Jordan Reed

We are making the grand presumption that Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is no longer on the waiver wire after two strong weeks (three TDs). Injuries, namely concussions, ushered Reed out of Washington. With George Kittle (knee) uncertain for Week 3 after sitting last week, Reed could again be the top target of San Francisco's passing game. However, eight targets and two touchdowns should not be the expectation if Garoppolo doesn't play.

Panthers RB Mike Davis Davis, 27, is going to get his chance to carry the load for Carolina. Head coach Matt Rhule said Davis is definitely "a starting running back in the National Football League" but he logged only one carry after McCaffrey went out at Tampa. Temper expectations but he's worth a look for RB-needy teams.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Need a one-week sub for Jimmy G.? Give Mitch a shot, the matchup works out perfectly with the Bears rolling into Atlanta. The Falcons have been bludgeoned by the Seahawks and Cowboys at a rate of more than 35 fantasy points per game to their quarterbacks. Not to suggest Mitchell T. is in the same stratosphere of Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. However, the Falcons defense has been so user-friendly, this sets up as a winning proposition.

49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Mostert and Tevin Coleman, the top two backs on the 49ers' depth chart, are both injured. McKinnon stands to get a heavy workload if one or both can't play against the Giants, an 0-2 team looking to establish any type of identity on both sides of the ball.

--Field Level Media