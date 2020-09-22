Left Menu
Development News Edition

Week 3 waiver wire targets

A player many fantasy football teams drafted No. 1 overall prior to the season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, is out for up to six weeks. Multiple-week injuries are expected for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his backfield mate Raheem Mostert, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Colts quarterback Parris Campbell and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who didn't play in Week 2.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:29 IST
Week 3 waiver wire targets

Week 2 was the first sign attrition might win the 2020 NFL season. Season-ending injuries and other major dents and bruises resulted from the second full week of regular-season games.

Gone for the year are popular first-round fantasy football pick Saquon Barkley (torn ACL) and trendy breakout wide receiver Courtland Sutton. A player many fantasy football teams drafted No. 1 overall prior to the season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, is out for up to six weeks.

Multiple-week injuries are expected for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his backfield mate Raheem Mostert, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Colts quarterback Parris Campbell and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who didn't play in Week 2. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion) and Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be back this week.

If you need to fill an immediate vacancy in your roster, here are some players to consider: Free agent RB Devonta Freeman

The former Atlanta Falcons running back is an option to replace Barkley with the New York Giants. He met with the team Monday. But given the ineffectiveness of the offensive line in losses to the Steelers and Bears, Freeman might be only a spot-use type of addition. That's not to mention Dion Lewis could be a better fit for a team that has played from behind for most of the first two weeks of the season. 49ers TE Jordan Reed

We are making the grand presumption that Titans tight end Jonnu Smith is no longer on the waiver wire after two strong weeks (three TDs). Injuries, namely concussions, ushered Reed out of Washington. With George Kittle (knee) uncertain for Week 3 after sitting last week, Reed could again be the top target of San Francisco's passing game. However, eight targets and two touchdowns should not be the expectation if Garoppolo doesn't play.

Panthers RB Mike Davis Davis, 27, is going to get his chance to carry the load for Carolina. Head coach Matt Rhule said Davis is definitely "a starting running back in the National Football League" but he logged only one carry after McCaffrey went out at Tampa. Temper expectations but he's worth a look for RB-needy teams.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Need a one-week sub for Jimmy G.? Give Mitch a shot, the matchup works out perfectly with the Bears rolling into Atlanta. The Falcons have been bludgeoned by the Seahawks and Cowboys at a rate of more than 35 fantasy points per game to their quarterbacks. Not to suggest Mitchell T. is in the same stratosphere of Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott. However, the Falcons defense has been so user-friendly, this sets up as a winning proposition.

49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Mostert and Tevin Coleman, the top two backs on the 49ers' depth chart, are both injured. McKinnon stands to get a heavy workload if one or both can't play against the Giants, an 0-2 team looking to establish any type of identity on both sides of the ball.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

It's Rajasthan Royals again and Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Chennai Super Kings IPL match against Rajasthan Royals after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire. It was in the 18th ...

E-ticketing app of Delhi transport dept to cover all 6,600 public buses by Nov first week: Gahlot

The e-ticketing app of Delhi governments Transport department is expected to cover all 6,600 public transport buses by the first week of November, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday. Gahlot said features like its usage by&#16...

PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens on Thursday during a nationwide Fit India Dialogue to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. The online interaction will see participants s...

China, India agree not to send more troops to border flashpoint

China and India have agreed to stop sending more troops to a Himalayan flashpoint along their contested border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the tense situation there, the two countries said on Tuesday.Senior military offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020