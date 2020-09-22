Left Menu
Disappointed that return of supporters has been postponed: Premier League after UK government's decision

ANI | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:48 IST
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Tuesday said it is disappointed that the return of fans in the stadiums has been postponed after the United Kingdom government decided to put the plans on hold due to a surge in coronavirus cases. According to Goal.com, the fans will not be permitted in the stadiums for Premier League matches as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has predicted that new government restrictions designed to contain the spread of coronavirus could be in place for the next six months.

Following the decision, Premier League issued a statement saying: "The Premier League notes the Government's announcement today and while the health of the nation must remain everyone's priority, we are disappointed that the safe return of supporters to matches has been postponed." "The Premier League is certain that, through League-wide guidelines and a code of conduct developed with scientific experts and agreed by the Government's Sports Grounds Safety Authority, fans in stadiums will be as safe or even safer than at any other public activity currently permitted. This is already evident in other European leagues," it added.

The league further stated that it will, along with the clubs, continue work with the government to bring supporters safely back into grounds "as soon as possible." "While there is a current pause in a date for fans returning to sports venues, the Premier League and our clubs will not slow down in our preparations for providing safe, bio-secure environments. We will continue to work with Government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible," the statement read.

Earlier on September 17, Premier League had urged the government to remain committed to the October 1 date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues. "Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues," the league had said. (ANI)

