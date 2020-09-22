CSK vs RR scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Chahar 6 Steve Smith c Jadhav b Curran 69 Sanju Samson c Chahar b Ngidi 74 David Miller run out (Gaikwad/Jadhav) 0 Robin Uthappa c du Plessis b Chawla 5 Rahul Tewatia lbw b Curran 10 Riyan Parag c Dhoni b Curran 6 Tom Curran not out 10 Jofra Archer not out 27 Extras: (B-1, NB-3, W-5) 9 Total: (for 7 wickets in 20 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-132, 3-134, 4-149, 5-167, 6-173, 7-178 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-31-1, Sam Curran 4-0-33-3, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-56-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-40-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-55-1.