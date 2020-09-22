Left Menu
It's Rajasthan Royals again and Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

In fact, Dhoni violated players' code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire. While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Chennai Super Kings' IPL match against Rajasthan Royals after one of the wrong decisions by the on-field umpire was rightfully changed after a referral to the third umpire. It was in the 18th over of the Royals' innings and Deepak Chahar bowling to Tom Curran got a caught behind decision from umpire C Shamshuddin. It was a horrible decision and Curran couldn't refer after Rahul Tewatia wasted the only DRS.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin understanding his error in judgement referred it to TV umpire. The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball no did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before entering his gloves.

The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen giving Shamshuddin a piece of his mind as he went for a referral after giving a decision. Incidentally, in Jaipur last year, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn't adjudged no ball. In fact, Dhoni violated players' code of conduct by entering the ground and angrily charging at the umpire.

While his anger was a lot toned down during this incident but whether domestic match referee VN Kutty takes a note of his conduct is there to be seen. It could either be umpires' report or match referee can himself take note if he deems necessary.

