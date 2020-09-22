Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clubs suffered £700m losses last season due to coronavirus pandemic: Premier League

Premier League on Tuesday said that the clubs suffered £700m in losses last season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:59 IST
Clubs suffered £700m losses last season due to coronavirus pandemic: Premier League
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League on Tuesday said that the clubs suffered £700m in losses last season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on sports across the globe and brought sporting events to a standstill. Although sports resumed after a hiatus, it returned to action slowly because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

"Football is not the same without attending fans and the football economy is unsustainable without them. Last season, Premier League clubs suffered £700m in losses and at present, our national game is losing more than £100m per month. This is starting to have a devastating impact on clubs and their communities," Premier League said in a statement. The league's comments came after the United Kingdom government decided to put the plans on hold for the return of fans in the stadium due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Premier League also expressed disappointment over the decision, saying that "The Premier League notes the Government's announcement today and while the health of the nation must remain everyone's priority, we are disappointed that the safe return of supporters to matches has been postponed." According to Goal.com, the fans will not be permitted in the stadiums for Premier League matches as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has predicted that new government restrictions designed to contain the spread of coronavirus could be in place for the next six months.

The league further stated that it will, along with the clubs, continue work with the government to bring supporters safely back into grounds "as soon as possible." "While there is a current pause in a date for fans returning to sports venues, the Premier League and our clubs will not slow down in our preparations for providing safe, bio-secure environments. We will continue to work with Government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible," the statement read.

Earlier on September 17, Premier League had urged the government to remain committed to the October 1 date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues. "Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues," the league had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Global economy to contract 4.3 pc in 2020; output worth USD 6 trn to be wiped out: UNCTAD report

The global economy is expected to contract by 4.3 per cent this year, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which will wipe out global output worth over USD 6 trillion, a UN report said on Tuesday. Output in India is expected to shrink by 5...

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

Various opposition parties boycott LS proceedings in solidarity with suspended RS members

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, boycotted the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour. Later, they were called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Bir...

UP: Man arrested for 'offensive' WhatsApp post on PM Modi

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Mirzapur on Tuesday for allegedly positing a video on WhatsApp that was deemed offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused, in his 20s, had allegedly posted a video on a What...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020