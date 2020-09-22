Left Menu
Zero players test positive for COVID-19 after Week 1

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that there were zero confirmed positive results for COVID-19 among players coming out of the Week 1 games. There were seven confirmed positives last week, including two players, out of 40,479 tests administered from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that there were zero confirmed positive results for COVID-19 among players coming out of the Week 1 games. Per the release, there were 14,074 tests administered to 2,438 players over the period from Sept. 13-19.

In addition, there were also 22,590 tests administered to 5,407 other personnel over that span. Five of those tests came back positive, with the NFL and NFLPA announcing that those people were immediately isolated away from team facilities in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19. There were seven confirmed positives last week, including two players, out of 40,479 tests administered from Sept. 6-12.

