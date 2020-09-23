Left Menu
Injury-ravaged 49ers see Super Bowl odds tumble

Super Bowl 55 Odds (DraftKings) Baltimore Ravens: +500 Kansas City Chiefs: +500 New Orleans Saints: +1100 Seattle Seahawks: +1200 Green Bay Packers: +1600 Dallas Cowboys: +1800 Pittsburgh Steelers: +1800 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1800 Buffalo Bills: +2000 San Francisco 49ers: +2000 Los Angeles Rams: +2200 New England Patriots: +2200 Arizona Cardinals: +2500 Tennessee Titans: +2500 Indianapolis Colts: +3000 Chicago Bears: +3300 Las Vegas Raiders: +4000 Philadelphia Eagles: +4000 Cleveland Browns: +5000 Los Angeles Chargers: +5000 Minnesota Vikings: +6000 Atlanta Falcons: +8000 Houston Texans: +8000 Denver Broncos: +10000 Detroit Lions: +10000 Washington Football Team: +12500 Jacksonville Jaguars: +15000 New York Giants: +15000 Carolina Panthers: +20000 Cincinnati Bengals: +20000 Miami Dolphins: +20000 New York Jets: +20000 --Field Level Media

Injury-ravaged 49ers see Super Bowl odds tumble

The San Francisco 49ers are no longer favored to win the NFC Championship at most sportsbooks following a rash of injuries that include losing defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season. The 49ers are also dealing with shorter-term injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman.

The 49ers entered the season as the top NFC Super Bowl contender at DraftKings and FanDuel, which both had San Francisco at +900 behind AFC powers Kansas City and Baltimore. Following Week 2, the 49ers have fallen to +1400 at FanDuel and +2000 at DraftKings. The Ravens are +500 favorites at both books, with DraftKings offering the Chiefs as co-favorites and FanDuel offering Kansas City at +500.

New Orleans remains the third betting favorite at +1100 by both books despite Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2-0 Seattle Seahawks have climbed to +1200 at DraftKings and +1300 at FanDuel. The 49ers opened the season as +450 favorites to win the NFC Championship at DraftKings. San Francisco is now sixth at +800, trailing the Saints (+500), Seahawks (+500), Green Bay Packers (+700), Dallas Cowboys (+750) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750).

The Packers are among the biggest movers following two impressive victories to open the season. Middle of the pack at +2800 to win the Super Bowl days before the season started, Green Bay now has the fifth-shortest odds at +1600 at DraftKings. The Packers also strong favorites to win the NFC North at -155 ahead of the Chicago Bears (+250), Minnesota Vikings (+500) and Detroit Lions (+2000).

The NFC West remains the most competitive division throughout, with the Seahawks now the favorites at +175 ahead of the Rams (+275), 49ers (+300) and Cardinals (+350). Super Bowl 55 Odds (DraftKings)



