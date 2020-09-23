Soccer-West Ham boss Moyes, two players test positive for COVID-19

West Ham United manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club's medical staff were informed of the test results as the team were preparing for Tuesday's League Cup third round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

"All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols," the club said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/september/22-september/west-ham-united-club-statement. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home, the club added.

The match started as scheduled at 1930 BST with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.