Freeman has been a free agent since being cut by the Atlanta Falcons on March 16. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was brought in for a workout on the heels of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley sustaining a torn right ACL early in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears in Chicago.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:49 IST
Report: Giants to sign RB Freeman; Barkley put on IR

The New York Giants are expected to sign Devonta Freeman to a contract, provided the free agent running back passes his COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday. Freeman has been a free agent since being cut by the Atlanta Falcons on March 16.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was brought in for a workout on the heels of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley sustaining a torn right ACL early in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears in Chicago. Barkley was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Freeman, 28, rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 scores in 77 career games with the Falcons. He registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Freeman reportedly will join a backfield that is now headed by Dion Lewis, who carried 10 times for 20 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 36 yards against the Bears. Lewis, who turns 30 this Sunday, signed a one-year deal with New York in March after seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12), New England Patriots (2015-17) and Tennessee Titans (2018-19).

His best season was with the Patriots in 2017 when he rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns and hauled in 32 catches for 214 yards and three scores. He won a Super Bowl LI ring with New England. Barkley, 23, will undergo surgery on a date to be determined, the team announced Tuesday.

The two-time 1,000-yard rusher and 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was hurt while running toward the sideline and getting tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley grabbed at the knee as he was taken to the ground. Barkley ended the season with 19 carries for 34 yards and six catches for 60 in two games with the Giants (0-2), who host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns as a 2018 rookie after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft out of Penn State. He rushed for 1,003 yards last season despite missing three games and being limited in several others due to a high ankle sprain. Also on Tuesday, the Giants signed cornerback Ryan Lewis off their practice squad. He joined the team's practice squad on Sept. 8.

Ryan Lewis recorded 43 tackles and two forced fumbles in 20 career games with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Eagles and Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media

