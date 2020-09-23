Left Menu
Motor racing-Former Ferrari team boss Domenicali to be next F1 CEO - report

Racefans.net, citing "a source with knowledge of the situation", said the Italian was expected to take over as chief executive before the start of next season. The FIA is also run by a former Ferrari team boss, Frenchman Jean Todt, while Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn is a former Ferrari technical director.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 03:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali is set to replace Chase Carey as the sport's next chief executive, the racefans.net website reported on Tuesday. There was no official comment from Liberty Media-owned Formula One.

Domenicali, 55, is currently chairman and chief executive of Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini and also serves as head of the governing FIA's single-seater commission. The Italian was in charge of Ferrari's Formula One team from 2008-2014.

