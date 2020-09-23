Soccer-Competition with Henderson can bring out best in De Gea: Fletcher
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:02 IST
Henderson, 23, impressed on his United debut, making a key save in their 3-0 win at Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday to strengthen his bid to replace the 29-year-old Spaniard as first-choice in goal. "He's gone away to Sheffield United and did fantastic in the Championship and the Premier League last year," Fletcher told Sky Sports.
"De Gea has a real challenge on his hands now, he's a genuine contender. "Henderson wants to be United's number one -- he's got the confidence, he's got the arrogance, he believes in himself. He backs himself and it's going to bring out the best out of De Gea."
United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday.
