Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Competition with Henderson can bring out best in De Gea: Fletcher

Dean Henderson has all the tools to become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper but his presence will also bring out the best in David De Gea, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said. He backs himself and it's going to bring out the best out of De Gea." United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:02 IST
Soccer-Competition with Henderson can bring out best in De Gea: Fletcher

Dean Henderson has all the tools to become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper but his presence will also bring out the best in David De Gea, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said. De Gea came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors, with Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

Henderson, 23, impressed on his United debut, making a key save in their 3-0 win at Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday to strengthen his bid to replace the 29-year-old Spaniard as first-choice in goal. "He's gone away to Sheffield United and did fantastic in the Championship and the Premier League last year," Fletcher told Sky Sports.

"De Gea has a real challenge on his hands now, he's a genuine contender. "Henderson wants to be United's number one -- he's got the confidence, he's got the arrogance, he believes in himself. He backs himself and it's going to bring out the best out of De Gea."

United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM wants basic policy on new digital agency by year-end - Media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to compile a basic policy on a new digital agency by the end of this year and submit the bills to next years ordinary session of parliament, local media reported.Creating an...

Iran not a ‘bargaining chip’, President Rouhani tells world leaders at UN

Addressing world leaders at the UN General Assemblys annual debate, the Iranian leader highlighted the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action JCPOA as one of the biggest accomplishments in the history of diplomacy, adding that his cou...

The UN is not a building in New York city, it is our commitment to future generations, Indonesian President tells world leaders

The United Nations is not a mere building in the city of New York, rather it represents an ideal and shared commitment of all nations, to realize world peace and prosperity for our future generations, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said i...

Responsibility of departments related to road construction to make pothole-free roads before festivals: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that it is the responsibility of all departments related to road construction to make the pothole-free roads before the festivals. Most of the roads have been converted into pits ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020