Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Morgan is phenomenal, can help Dinesh Karthik, says Dean Jones

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones lauded the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said that he can assist the franchise captain Dinesh Karthik.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:31 IST
IPL 13: Morgan is phenomenal, can help Dinesh Karthik, says Dean Jones
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones lauded the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said that he can assist the franchise captain Dinesh Karthik. KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green.

"Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It's good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park. He has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell," while speaking on Star Sports show "Game Plan" Jones said. Commenting on Brendon McCullum's coaching style, Jones feels that the attacking approach will not give them success in every match and they have to give 'disciplined freedom' to their players.

"He is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them. But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn't but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don't want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos," Jones said. KKR finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.

They will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians later in the day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die eight sessions ahead of schedule

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, leading to the closure of the Monsoon session, which was scheduled to go on till October 1, over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Minister of State MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedhar...

Fake news, rumours used to label 2008 Batla House encounter staged: ex-IPS officer Karnal Singh

Fake news and street rumours were picked up by a section of politicians, activists and media to paint the 2008 Batla House encounter of IM terrorists as staged, retired IPS officer and the then chief of the Delhi Police special cell Karnal ...

Philippine police, military disown fake Facebook accounts

The Philippine police and military on Wednesday denied any links to Facebook accounts that were taken down by the social media giant after it said they had engaged in coordinated inauthentic behaviour interfering in Asian and American polit...

Lukashenko abruptly sworn in for new term in Belarus, opposition calls for more protests

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday in an inauguration denounced as illegitimate by the opposition, which called for more protests against his 26-year rule. The sudden ceremony, which would nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020