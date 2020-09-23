Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samarthanam Trust announces cash relief for India's blind cricketers

The Samarthanam Trust for the disabled has come up with a plan to help 600 blind cricketers across India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:28 IST
Samarthanam Trust announces cash relief for India's blind cricketers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Samarthanam Trust for the disabled has come up with a plan to help 600 blind cricketers across India during the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 600 cricketers, that includes men and women, will benefit to the tune of approximately Rs 35 lakh thanks to the largesse of Give India with whom Samarthanam has tied up to provide the cricketers associated with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Players of the 24 State teams which participated in the second season of the All India Nagesh Trophy Men's National Cricket Tournament for the Blind as well as players from the seven states which took part in the inaugural Women's National Cricket Tournament for the Blind will each receive Rs 7,000 (for those in Tier 1 cities), Rs 5000 (for Tier 2 cities) and Rs 4,000 (for tier 3 cities). Soon after the lockdown was announced, the Samarthanam Trust started identifying disabled people in dire need of support and chalked out an action plan to implement the relief work. As many as 14 cities are being covered under the relief work, 3.5 lakh meals were cooked and supplied while dry ration kits are being given to 16,000 people with a focus on persons with disabilities.

Medical equipment such as 32,000 PPE kits and other aids such as pulse oximeters, ICU beds, masks and sanitizers were provided to 12 government hospitals. In addition, about one lakh frontline workers (ASHA workers, Sanitation workers, Anganwadi workers, Police personnel) were supported with masks, sanitizers, medical gear and even sarees (uniforms). Meantime some of the state associations like Kerala and Delhi announced some cash relief for their players.

"The need of the hour is cash so that each individual can decide for himself or herself what their immediate needs are and use the money accordingly," said Mahantesh GK, the Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam and the President of CABI. "We wish we could do more but for that blind cricket needs more support from the Union Sports Ministry as also the BCCI. Our cricketers have won four World Cups (two ODI World Cups and two T20 World Cups) and have brought great laurels to the nation. We also conduct our national tournaments and have bilateral cricket series regularly every year thanks to some support from the corporate world but much more needs to be done," added Mahantesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two women die of electrocution, man injured while trying to save them: Police

Two women were electrocuted to death while a man trying to save them was injured in Karauli district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Todabhim area where the victims accidentally touched a hanging live wire in Jaisani vil...

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP

Having risen to the top of a male-dominated industry, Nigerian singer-songwriter Yemi Alade was today appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme UNDP.Kicking off her new role as the COVID-19 pandemic surges a...

K. Padmakar Director (HR) Takes Additional Charge as CMD, BPCL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Shri K. Padmakar, Director HR has taken over additional charge as Chairman Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum from 1st September 2020 on the superannuation of Shri. D. Rajkumar, at close of work on 3...

Equity indices reverse early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 8 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020