Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the team's head coach ahead of the upcoming season. Dorji is the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League. He joined Sudeva's academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:28 IST
Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the team's head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-League's newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.

The league will be held in Kolkata from November to March. Dorji is the first Bhutanese coach at the helm of any club in the history of the I-League.

He joined Sudeva's academy in November 2019 and is now the chief tactician of the senior team. Dorji has previously worked at the Bhutan Football Federation for 12 years and has also had a brief stint at a Manipur-based club.

The new coach felt honoured at being appointed to the post. "It is a great honour to be part of the I-League. I really thank the president and the vice-president for believing in me and deciding to give the huge responsibility. lf you do well, you will survive and I am very excited about this challenge." "As with every head coach, I also want to win. l want to win all the matches, but that does not happen in football." "We must be ready to handle such a situation wisely. This is our first season and we want to be in the best position at the end of the season." PTI AH AH ATK ATK

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump announces new Cuba-related sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced new sanctions related to Cuba on Wednesday that will prohibit Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government as well as the import of Cuban cigars and liquor.Today, as part of our co...

Brexit positivity returns: UK 'confident' of a deal, EU 'determined' for one

Britains Brexit supremo Michael Gove said on Wednesday that he was confident of securing a trade deal with the European Union, while the blocs chief negotiator said he was determined to clinch an agreement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plun...

Robots target coronavirus with ultraviolet light at London train station

Robots that can kill the coronavirus with ultraviolet light have been brought in at one of Londons biggest train stations, St Pancras International, as it tries to restore customer confidence in the safety of travel hubs. Stations suffered ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. business activity slows; house prices jump

U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and COVID-19 lingers. Data firm IHS Markit sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020