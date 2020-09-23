Left Menu
Mohamed Ali extends FC Goa stay

FC Goa on Wednesday announced that the club has retained the services of Mohamed Ali after the Goan defender put pen to paper on a new two-year deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:37 IST
Mohamed Ali extends FC Goa stay

FC Goa on Wednesday announced that the club has retained the services of Mohamed Ali after the Goan defender put pen to paper on a new two-year deal

Picked in the 10th round of the 2017 ISL Player Draft, the 28-year-old burst on to the scene in the 2017/18 season. Over the three seasons with the Gaurs, the man from Caranzalem, Goa made 24 appearances in FC Goa colours, helping the team reach the playoffs in each of the seasons

Speaking after completing his extension, Ali said, "The last 3 years have been an amazing journey. FC Goa is more than just a club for me. "It's a family. It's a way of living, representing the very essence of Goa and the way we want to play football. We are on the way up and the next season is going to be another big challenge. "We will be fighting not only for the ISL crown, but also in the AFC Champions League - representing India." FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskar sounded equally delighted at having Ali back in the team. Speaking on the same, he said, "We have always put a focus on providing the Goan boys with a platform on which they can shine. Thus, we are naturally thrilled that we can continue our association. "The fact that he has been with the team all these years, and knows not only the philosophy but also the dressing room inside out made it a very easy decision for us." Ali is the third player to sign an extension this off-season following Edu Bedia and Lenny Rodrigues.

