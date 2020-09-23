Left Menu
IPL 13: Culture within RCB camp is amazing, says Aaron Finch

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:42 IST
RCB batsman Aaron Finch. Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman Aaron Finch on Wednesday said that the culture within Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is amazing and he is grateful to be a part of the "brilliant franchise". "Every franchise has their unique traits, RCB has been fantastic with everything from the time of auction the communication has been brilliant," Finch said in a virtual press conference.

"They have kept everyone updated, the culture within the group is amazing, we have done a few team-building exercises. It's a brilliant franchise to be a part of and I am very grateful for the opportunity," he added. Finch also praised RCB's head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson for their clear thought process.

"They (Simon and Mike) both are calm guys. And the great strength is that think about all the scenarios clearly. They don't let emotions get the better of decision making which is really important. Everyone has a huge amount of respect for them," said the Australian cricketer. Finch backed compatriot Josh Philippe and said that the 23-year-old cricketer has a lot of talent and skill.

"Josh is someone who has a lot of talent and he can play a number of roles for the franchise. He has a lot of skill and talent, if he is given enough time to do a role, he will start to develop into that beautifully," said Finch. Finch also revealed his love for Bangalore and said the city holds a special place in his heart.

"I love spending time in Bangalore, it's my favourite city. I proposed to my wife in Bangalore so the place holds a very special place in my heart. I was disappointed that we can't be there, hopefully, we will be back there as soon as possible," said the Australian batsman. The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24.

