The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-FOOT-U17-POSTPONEMENT Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup likely to be postponed again By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The women's FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which has been rescheduled to February-March, is likely to be postponed yet again in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Kings XI Punjab face RCB in backdrop of controversial 'short run' call Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli's buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IPL-FINCH Dew factor will gain more significance as pitches get slower, reckons Finch Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) The first week of the IPL has already shown that dew will play a major role in the tournament and it will only gain more significance as the pitches get slower, said Australian limited overs skipper and RCB opener Aaron Finch on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-SUDEVA-COACH Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the team's head coach ahead of the upcoming season. SPO-CRI-IPL-SAMSON I worked on fitness and power-hitting skills during break: Samson Sharjah, Sep 23 (PTI) Convinced that possessing an array of shots is a must to go with power-hitting, wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson says he worked on these aspects during the coronavirus enforced break.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING-SMITH It will take some time to Dhoni at his best: Fleming Sharjah, Sep 23 (PTI) It will take some time to see MS Dhoni - the finisher, that everyone is waiting for, says Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming as his side fell short in its run chase against Rajasthan Royals despite having the former India captain at the crease. SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI-GAMBHIR Batting at number 7 is not leading from front: Gambhir lashes out at Dhoni New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not lead from the front by dropping himself down the batting order during a mammoth chase, opined former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, tearing into CSK captain's decision to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Royals.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MARSH Ankle injury rules Mitchell Marsh out of IPL, Jason Holder named replacement Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SPO-CRI-IPL-MORRIS-INJURY Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-BANGLA Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed tests positive for COVID-19 Dhaka, Sep 23 (PTI) Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-STOINIS Putting less responsibility on myself this year , focus is on having fun: Stoinis Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) Star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says carrying the confidence of good BBL performance into the 13th IPL and not putting too much pressure on himself should help him deliver for his new team Delhi Capitals.

SPO-FOOT-JK-ASHIQ J&K woman footballer Ashiq to interact with PM Modi in FIT India Dialogue New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir woman footballer Afshan Ashiq, who hit the headlines in 2017 as a stone pelter in Srinagar, will be among some top sportspersons of the country who will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Fit India Dialogue session on Thursday. SPO-GOLF-LD LAHIRI Lahiri grouped with Atwal at Corales Puntacana, looks to continue momentum La Altagracia (Dominican Republic), Sep 23 (PTI) His confidence on a high after a tied 36th finish in the season-opening Safeway Open, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will look to continue his momentum when he makes his debut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship starting here on Thursday. SPO-GOLF-BHULLAR Motivated Bhullar back to action, joins Sharma in Northern Ireland Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is set to return to action after more than six months as he tees up at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week. SPO-OPEN-IND Prajnesh crashes out in second round of French Open qualifiers Paris, Sep 23 (PTI) India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out in the second round of the men's singles qualifiers of the French Open after losing in straight sets to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia here on Wednesday.