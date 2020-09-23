Left Menu
Chelsea's Mason Mount has said that the club is ready to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the 2020-21 season of Premier League for the top spot.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST
Chelsea ready to challenge Liverpool, Manchester City this season: Mount
Chelsea's Mason Mount (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Mason Mount has said that the club is ready to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the 2020-21 season of Premier League for the top spot. Liverpool won the 2019-20 season of the Premier League with Manchester City finishing the season at second place. Manchester United claimed the third spot while Chelsea ended the season on the fourth position.

"A lot of people wrote us off last season saying we would get nowhere near the top four and we proved them wrong. I definitely think we'll be up there challenging, that's where we want to be and we have to set that standard," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying. "Everyone is always going to talk about Man City and Liverpool and what they did last season, especially Liverpool, but now we'll see if they can do it again. We're going to be up there and doing our best to push because we also want to be number one," he added.

Chelsea started the 2020-21 season of Premier League on a winning note but they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their second match. The club is now gearing up for the Carabao Cup clash against Barnsley, scheduled to take place on Thursday. (ANI)

