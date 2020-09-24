Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern's Neuer sympathises with fans not travelling to Supercup

Although fans returned to some Bundesliga grounds for the start of the season last weekend, Bayern's 8-0 win over Schalke 04 was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions in Bavaria, meaning the Supercup will be the team's first game in front of a crowd since March. "We have gotten used to adapting to all sorts of situations and Thursday will be no different," Neuer said.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:39 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Neuer sympathises with fans not travelling to Supercup

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said he understands why so few of his club's fans have made the trip to Budapest for Thursday's UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the continent. Bayern won the Champions League final last month in an empty Estadio da Luz against Paris St Germain but will be playing in front of up to 20,000 fans in the first competitive European game staged with spectators since the start of the pandemic.

Bayern and Europa League winners Sevilla were each offered 1,500 tickets for the game but neither club have managed to fill their allocation and the vast majority of the crowd will be Hungarian nationals. The decision to allow fans has attracted criticism in Germany and Hungary as Europe is braced for a second wave of coronavirus infections.

"Everyone is free to decide what is the best thing for them and we are not disappointed with anyone for not wanting to travel, we understand it perfectly," goalkeeper Neuer told a virtual news conference on Wednesday. Although fans returned to some Bundesliga grounds for the start of the season last weekend, Bayern's 8-0 win over Schalke 04 was played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions in Bavaria, meaning the Supercup will be the team's first game in front of a crowd since March.

"We have gotten used to adapting to all sorts of situations and Thursday will be no different," Neuer said. "We are just focusing on the match and Sevilla, who are a great team. We accept the situation in the stadium and in the stands for what it is." Bayern coach Hansi Flick sought to distance his side from the decision to allow fans.

"We came here to play football and we are not the ones who take these decisions. Our only objective is to win the Supercup," he said. Kingsley Coman, Bayern's matchwinner against PSG, is out injured but striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to recover from an ankle knock.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is keen to see how his side match up against Bayern, who swept to a treble last season and have not lost a game in any competition since December. "There hasn't been a team in Europe as dominant as them for many years and that should make us motivated and encourage us to grow in every sense," Lopetegui said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download

TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting on Sunday. A federal judge in San Francisco ...

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020