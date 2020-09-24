Rugby Championship to kick off with Brisbane double-header
The southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship will kick off with world champions South Africa playing Argentina in the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Lang Park on Nov 7, organisers said on Thursday. Hosts Australia meet New Zealand in the second match at Lang Park, which also doubles as the third fixture of the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series played between the trans-Tasman nations.
Brisbane will host only the first of six rounds of double-headers, with most matches played in Sydney at Western Sydney Stadium and Stadium Australia. The fourth round will be played at Newcastle, with the Wallabies playing the Pumas before the Springboks clash with the All Blacks.
Australia play New Zealand in the final round at Stadium Australia, the last of the four Bledisloe Cup matches. New Zealand host the first Bledisloe match in Wellington on Oct. 11 with the second in Auckland a week later.
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting international travel, Australia were awarded sole hosting rights of the tournament by governing body SANZAAR. Fixtures:
Round One - Saturday Nov 7, Lang Park, Brisbane Argentina v South Africa
Australia v New Zealand Round Two - Saturday Nov 14, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand v Argentina South Africa v Australia
Round Three - Saturday Nov 21, Stadium Australia, Sydney New Zealand v South Africa
Australia v Argentina Round Four – Saturday Nov 28, Newcastle International Sports Centre, Newcastle
Argentina v Australia South Africa v New Zealand
Round Five – Saturday Dec 5, Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney Argentina v New Zealand
Australia v South Africa Round Six – Saturday Dec 12, Stadium Australia, Sydney
South Africa v Argentina Australia v New Zealand
