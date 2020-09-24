Left Menu
Soccer-Al Hilal hit out at 'inflexible' AFC over Champions League axing

Al Hilal's departure means Shabab Al Ahli Dubai qualify for the knockout stage from Group B along with Uzbeki club Pakhtakor, who beat Iran's Shahr Khodro 1-0 in their final round robin match in Doha on Wednesday. Group A, which was reduced to three teams when Emirati club Al Wahda were kicked out before the resumption after an outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad, also concluded on Wednesday.

Al Hilal have slammed the Asian Football Confederation for their "inflexibility" after the reigning champions were kicked out of Asian Champions League because they were only able to muster 11 players for their final Group B fixture. The Saudi club, who had already qualified for the last 16, said they had been determined to defend their title despite 30 players and staff becoming infected by COVID-19 in the Qatar hub where Asia's premier club competition resumed last week.

"The board of directors ... sought to work on a number of methods that preserve Al Hilal's right to compete without any disorder to the tournament," the Riyadh-based club said in a statement. "All these requests were rejected by the AFC, in spite of facing compelling circumstances that require greater flexibility from the AFC in assessing the situation."

Among the suggestions rejected by the AFC, they said, were that they would forfeit their final group match against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai but not their place in the competition, as well as a one-day postponement of Wednesday's fixture. They also suggested the knockout stages, scheduled to start on Sunday, should be put back "in light of the outbreak of COVID-19 at the level of the whole tournament, not just Al Hilal".

The AFC said when announcing Al Hilal's exit that they had already allowed the club to bring in players to replace some of those who had contracted the virus and that a postponement would have a "huge negative impact" on the schedule. Al Hilal also said the competition rules demanding matchday squads of 13 players contravened FIFA's "basic law of the game" that only 11, including one goalkeeper, were required to contest a football match.

The board said they were considering submitting a protest to the "judicial authorities" to "preserve the club's rights at the official authorities".

Group A, which was reduced to three teams when Emirati club Al Wahda were kicked out before the resumption after an outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad, also concluded on Wednesday. Iran's Esteghlal beat Saudi group winners Al Ahli 3-0 at Al Janoub Stadium to secure second spot and a place in the knockout stages ahead of Iraqi champions Al Shorta.

Al Ahli will play Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the first round-of-16 clash on Sunday at Al Janoub Stadium before Pakhtakor take on Esteghlal in the later match.

President Ghani sets out ‘clear plan’ to advance UN values in Afghanistan

With the objective of self-reliance, moving away from donor relationships to mutually beneficial partnerships, he said that a democratically stable and prosperous Afghanistan will be an example of how our collective will can overcome the tu...

Trump hedges on transferring power, says election will end up at Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump declined on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden and said he expected the election battle to end up before the Supreme Court. Were goin...

DOC invests $1.4 million to develop new predator lures

The Department of Conservation DOC is investing 1.4 million to develop new predator lures that would be game-changers for trapping and surveillance towards a predator-free Aotearoa, the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage, announced in Ch...

New digital training and tools to give small businesses support in COVID world

New training and tools for digital commerce will give small businesses, especially in the tourism sector, the support they need to adapt and innovate in a COVID world.Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash hav...
