ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:23 IST
IPL 13: It was all about being ruthless, says Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Photo/ IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

After winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma hailed his side's ruthless aggression. Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs to gain their first victory in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

"It was all about how we executed our plans today, we were in good positions and it was all about being ruthless. The wicket was good and dew was coming down. I back myself to play the pull shots and have practiced quite a bit. Pretty happy with the performance of my squad. All my shots were good (laughs), can't pick one. I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months' time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight," Rohit told Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "We never knew that the IPL would happen in the UAE so we wanted a pace attack that was strong for the Wankhede. But the ball was seaming around for the first six overs over here as well. We haven't played much with Trent Boult and Pattinson, but it was good that we were on the same page. It takes a lot out of you to play in these conditions. Maybe I was a bit tired in the end and it was a lesson for us that one set batsmen need to bat deep till the end. We've seen it in the past and that's what I tried to do," he added.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a knock of 47 runs. KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and as a result, Rohit was fully able to capitalise on those deliveries.

Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away as Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each. Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell and with this Mumbai sealed a pretty comfortable victory.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

